Nii Afotey Agbo is rightful chief of Katamanso – Nungua kingmakers

They explained that the former chief, Nii Otu Akuetteh IX, had been indisposed for years

Source: Ghanaian Times

The kingmakers of Nungua have defend the enstoolment of Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo as chief of Katamanso, dismissing challenges from the Adjen Family.

They explained that the former chief, Nii Otu Akuetteh IX, had been indisposed for years and had passed on, necessitating the appointment.



The Dzaasetse of Nungua, Nii Botwe Laryea II, asserts that Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo is the rightful heir and urges the community to support him in driving development in Katamanso.

Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, a former MP, will now be known as Nii Laryea Akuetteh X.



Read full article