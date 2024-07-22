Nii Ayittey Tackie warns Omanjor residents about alleged impostor chief

Nii Ayittey Tackie I

Nii Ayittey Tackie I, the rightful chief of Omanjor, has warned residents about Solomon, an impostor claiming to be a chief in the area.

Tackie clarified that Solomon is not a royal, does not belong to the Abola family who owns the land, and is not of Ga descent.



Solomon has been accused of defrauding multiple individuals by selling the same plots of land. The chief urged residents to be cautious and verify land transactions, as Solomon's actions are fraudulent.

The matter has been reported to the police, who are working to address the situation.



