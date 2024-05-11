Nii Lante Vanderpuye blasts EC, rates performance below 30%

Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has voiced criticism against the Electoral Commission (EC) for its performance during the ongoing limited voter registration exercise, citing persistent network challenges.

In an interview on the Big Issues with Selorm Adonoo, Vanderpuye expressed dissatisfaction with the EC's delivery, suggesting that most Ghanaians would struggle to rate their performance even at 30% based on their duties and adherence to the law.



Vanderpuye highlighted instances where he believed the EC attempted to bypass legal procedures to implement its agenda, particularly regarding the use of the national ID as the sole identification document for registration.

According to Vanderpuye, the EC faced opposition from the minority in parliament and failed to push through its desired Constitutional Instrument (CI) for the registration process.