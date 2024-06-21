Nima Polyclinic in operation amid nationwide lab scientists’ strike

Nima Polyclinic

Despite a nationwide strike by medical laboratory scientists, the Nima Polyclinic in Accra remained fully operational, providing essential diagnostic services to patients.

While other healthcare facilities are crippled, lab professionals at Nima have chosen to continue working, resulting in an increase in lab requests from patients seeking medical care.



The Medical Director praised the team's dedication, and patients express gratitude for the continued service.

The strike seeks better working conditions and pay, and negotiations with the government are ongoing.



Nima Polyclinic served as a vital resource, providing hope for a resolution to the strike.



