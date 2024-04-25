Nine communities in Shama suffer power outage after storm wrecks 3 ECG pylons

One of the broken ECG pylons

The Western Regional branch of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has assured residents of nine communities near Shama and Daboase that efforts are underway to restore electricity supply following severe storm damage.

Engineer Martin Djan, the Sekondi District Manager of ECG, conveyed the commitment during an inspection of repair works at Essipon. He assured affected customers that power would be reinstated within 24 hours, with engineers vigorously engaged in restoration efforts.



"Yesterday we had a severe challenge that had to do with the breaking down of three of our out pylons on the Ketan BSP stretch up to Inchaban sub-station because of heavy downpour. We have more of our communities down at the moment without power… Currently, we are doing our maximum best to restore power, so what I have done is to contract three of my best contractors who are currently on site. We have planned that within 24 hours we should be able to bring back the power so that our customers can enjoy power," Engineer Djan said in an interview with Citi News.

The affected areas include Inchaban, Shama, Nyankrom, Komfueku, Dwomo, Daboase, Beposo, Sekyere Krobo, Anlo Beach, and nearby localities.