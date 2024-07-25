Nitiwul, Asabee lead NPP bigwigs to Yagbonwura’s Palace over Jinapor’s ban

The Yagbonwura had accused Jinapor of interfering in chieftaincy matters

NPP leaders have visited the Jakpa Palace in Damongo to seek intervention from the Gonja King, Yagbonwura Bii Kunuto Jewu Soale I, regarding the ban on MP Samuel Abu Jinapor from entering palaces in the Gonjaland.

The Yagbonwura had accused Jinapor of interfering in chieftaincy matters and undermining his authority.



The NPP delegation, including high-ranking officials, held a private meeting with the King, but details were not disclosed.

Jinapor, asserting his respect for the Yagbonwura, emphasized their strong relationship and denied any intention of disrespecting the King's authority.



