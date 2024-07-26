Nkoranza Youth defends Lordina Mahama against DKM Microfinance allegations

Lordina Mahama

The Nkoranza Youth for Mrs. Lordina Mahama has defended the former First Lady of Ghana, asserting she had no involvement in the DKM microfinance issue.

Led by Mustapha Muhammed, the youth group emphasized that contrary to claims made by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2016, Lordina Mahama did not own shares in DKM, nor did she and her husband, John Dramani Mahama, use deposited funds for the NDC’s campaign.



The group highlighted that the NDC, under Mahama’s leadership, initiated refunds to affected customers and accused the NPP of spreading false propaganda for political gain.

They urged Ghanaians to recognize the truth and appreciate the NDC's efforts to resolve the financial crisis.



