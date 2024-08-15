News

Nkrumah’s ghost should’ve knocked NAPO down for disrespecting him – Mahama

Mahama On NAPO Nkrumah.png John Dramani Mahama

Thu, 15 Aug 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has criticized NPP running mate Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, known as NAPO, for his disrespectful comments about Ghana's first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Mahama, speaking during his campaign in the Volta Region, remarked that Nkrumah's ghost should have knocked NAPO down for his arrogance and disrespect.

He emphasized that in Ghanaian culture, it is inappropriate to speak ill of the dead, as they cannot defend themselves.

Mahama also highlighted NAPO’s failure to mention the late President Mills by name, further showcasing what he called NAPO's arrogance.

