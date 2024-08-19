NkrumahFest planning committee unveils 115th birthday of Nkrumah at Nkroful

The festival will feature local talents, beauty pageants, and performances

Source: GNA

The 2024 NkrumahFest will mark the 115th birthday of Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, with celebrations in Nkroful on September 21.

The event, featuring a theme of “The Enduring Legacy of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah,” will include a logo unveiling at the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum in Accra on August 30.



MP Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, who initiated the festival in 2009, emphasized its role in honoring Nkrumah’s legacy and promoting tourism.

The festival will feature local talents, beauty pageants, and performances by major artists.



Read full article