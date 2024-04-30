Nkwanta South MCE encourages youth to champion peace through sports

Felix Owusu-Gyim with some youth in the region

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nkwanta South, Felix Owusu-Gyim, has encouraged the youth in the region to advocate for peace through sports amid ongoing conflicts and curfew restrictions.

Owusu-Gyim emphasized the significance of utilizing sports as a platform to cultivate unity and harmony among the youth, especially during times of social unrest.



Addressing attendees at the Division 3 football match between Nkwanta Young Desert Warriors and Kitare Soccer Masters, organized by the local Football Association (FA), Owusu-Gyim underscored the positive influence sports can have on youth development.



The Division 3 games, part of the FA's initiative to advance teams to the Division 2 middle league, ended in a goalless draw between Kitare Soccer Masters and former Division 2 champions Nkwanta Young Desert Warriors.



Owusu-Gyim urged the youth to actively participate in sports activities as a constructive outlet for their energy, promoting camaraderie and mutual understanding among peers.

Echoing Owusu-Gyim's sentiments, Mr. Kwabena Asanyo, the FA chairman in the area, stressed the role of sports in fostering peace and solidarity among the youth, urging them to embrace sportsmanship as a means of building community bonds.



Additionally, ASP Agnes Ahiable, representing the Nkwanta South district police, reiterated the police force's commitment to ensuring peace and security in the region.



Ahiable encouraged the youth to engage in friendly competitions and tournaments as a means of strengthening community ties and promoting a culture of peace.