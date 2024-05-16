Nkwanta South Municipality provides startup kits to skills training for 99 graduates

The initiative seeks to empower youth and reduce unemployment rates in the area

The Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly in the Oti Region has taken a significant step to address the common challenge faced by ambitious youth after completing skills training: acquiring start-up equipment to kickstart their trades.

Over 99 young men and women who completed skills training in various fields have been presented with startup kits, ranging from welding equipment to honey production tools, as part of an initiative aimed at creating sustainable employment opportunities.



This initiative, supported by the World Bank's Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) project, seeks to empower youth and reduce unemployment rates in the area.



In a ceremony to distribute the equipment, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Felix Owusu-Gyimah, underscored the government's commitment to supporting youth in obtaining employable skills.



He emphasized that this support would not only benefit individual beneficiaries but also contribute to tackling the high youth unemployment prevalent in the area.



The MCE encouraged the recipients to maximize the use of the equipment to either establish new businesses or enhance existing ones, urging them to avoid letting the equipment gather dust but instead to embark on income-generating activities to improve their livelihoods.

Also present at the event was the Nkwanta South NPP parliamentary candidate, Hajia Sherifa Sekyere, who commended the government's efforts in supporting youth entrepreneurship. She highlighted the various initiatives and interventions rolled out since President Akufo-Addo took office, aimed at equipping youth for income-generating activities.



Hajia Sekyere urged the beneficiaries to utilize the equipment effectively to contribute to the progress of the informal sector and transform their lives.



Grateful beneficiaries who spoke to Adom News expressed appreciation to the Municipal Assembly for the timely support.



They pledged to make efficient use of the equipment received to achieve their goals and contribute to the economic development of the municipality.