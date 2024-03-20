No BVDs missing, only five laptops stolen – EC clarifies

Eric Bossman Asare

The Electoral Commission (EC) has issued a clarification, refuting claims by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that several Biometric Verification Devices (BVD) are missing. Instead, the EC clarified that only five laptops have been stolen from their possession.

Responding to queries from the NDC regarding the alleged disappearance of seven BVD machines, Dr. Bossman Asare, the deputy chair in Charge of Corporate Services, urged for calm and assured the public that the theft of the laptops would not compromise the integrity of the 2024 elections.



The Minority Caucus raised concerns about the stolen BVD machines on Tuesday, March 19, with Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson calling for an investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Police Service.



Addressing the issue from the EC’s headquarters, Dr. Bossman Asare clarified that all biometric devices are securely stored, reaffirming the Commission’s preparedness for the December polls. He emphasized that the missing items are simply laptops without any sensitive data.

“We are fully ready for the election and we can confirm that five laptops have been stolen, which do not contain any information about anyone. They do not pose any risks,” he stated.



Dr. Bossman Asare also addressed misconceptions about BVDs and BVRs.



“We are also aware of misconceptions regarding BVDs and BVRs. BVDs are used for verification during voting, while BVRs are for registration. Both devices need to be connected for use. Even if someone steals the BVDs, they cannot be utilized. We want to emphasize that only five laptops are missing, and we are collaborating with the police to recover them.”