No President has authority to issue banking licenses says Professor Isaac Boadi

Professor Isaac Boadi

Professor Isaac Boadi of the University for Professional Studies has stated that only the Bank of Ghana, not the president, has the authority to issue or restore banking licenses.

Speaking on Asaase Radio, he criticized the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for promising to restore revoked bank licenses if elected.



Professor Boadi emphasized that the revocation of these licenses was based on legal grounds and upheld by the courts, making it impossible for any president to reverse the decision.

He urged political leaders to avoid making unrealistic promises that could harm the country's financial sector.



