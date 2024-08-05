No amount of rejection by Akufo-Addo can change the fact that Nkrumah founded Ghana – CPP

CPP accused the President of altering historical facts for personal gain

Source: 3news

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has criticized President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for allegedly distorting Ghana’s political history.

This follows Akufo-Addo’s August 3 address claiming that Ghana’s independence was the result of a collective effort, not solely Kwame Nkrumah’s work.



The CPP, defending Nkrumah as Ghana's founder, accused the President of altering historical facts for personal gain.

They stated that Nkrumah's pivotal role in naming and founding Ghana in 1957 is well-known globally, and accused the NPP of persistently misrepresenting historical events.



