No court can stop Parliament from passing a bill – Bagbin

Alban Bagbin, Speaker for Parliament

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin expressed concern over the increasing trend of citizens filing lawsuits against Parliament's legislative processes.

He warned that this could undermine the authority of the legislature.



The Speaker highlighted instances where lawsuits have been filed to block bills from reaching the President or to challenge parliamentary investigations.

While acknowledging the judiciary's role after legislative processes are complete, Bagbin emphasized that ongoing legislative matters should not be obstructed by court actions.



He urged MPs to take this issue seriously to safeguard Parliament's constitutional authority and relevance.



