News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

No farmlands have been seized in Kwahu Nkwatia, says Bryan Acheampong

Screenshot 2024 08 17 061313.png Bryan Acheampong

Sat, 17 Aug 2024 Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Bryan Acheampong, the MP for Abetifi and Minister for Agriculture, has reassured Kwahu Nkwatia farmers that their lands are not being seized under the GHC40 million land development program.

The initiative, aimed at supporting large-scale commercial farming, will provide improved seeds and fertilizers to boost productivity.

Acheampong clarified that participation in the program is voluntary, and non-participating lands will be left untouched.

He emphasized that the program is designed to enhance agricultural output and urged the community to avoid actions that could hinder development.

Concerns about the program’s clarity and farmer engagement are being addressed.

Read full article

Source: www.asaaseradio.com