Nobody told taskforce to burn seized excavators at galamsey sites – Information Minister

Minister for Information Fatimatu Abubakar has dismissed claims that the government has instructed the galamsey security taskforce to burn seized excavators.

She clarified that the taskforce's mandate is only to seize or decommission equipment used by illegal miners.



Abubakar emphasized that burning the excavators was not a government policy but rather a decision made by the taskforce, which believed it was the most effective method.

The government has faced criticism for the alleged directive amid concerns that the equipment could be repurposed for legitimate use.



