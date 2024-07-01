Non-release of funds affecting HIV/AIDS interventions – GAC

This shortfall hampers vital activities like testing and education

In the Upper West Region of Ghana, Mr. Osei-Bonsu Gyamfi of the Ghana AIDS Commission has voiced concern over District Assemblies' failure to allocate and release funds for HIV interventions, despite a designated 0.5% from the District Assembly Common Fund.

This shortfall hampers vital activities like testing and education.



Deputy Director Mr. Joseph Abugre Atogyine urged greater government funding amid declining donor support.

Disrupted HIV programmes in schools were noted by Mr. Simon-Peter Ansogletuo due to withheld funds, impacting prevention efforts.



Madam Judith Naaza highlighted a self-test campaign's role in expanding access, amidst rising HIV infections in the region.



