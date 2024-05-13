North Tongu: VRA and Smile 4 Ghana provide free dental health screening for flood victims

Over the course of three days, the dental health screening covered 1,010 victims

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has collaborated with Smile 4 Ghana, a charitable non-governmental organisation (NGO), to offer free dental health screening for flood victims in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.

This initiative is part of follow-up activities to support and improve the welfare of those affected by the floods in the region, according to Graphic Online reports.



Over the course of three days, the dental health screening covered 1,010 victims, predominantly adults and children, in various towns and villages in the North Tongu District.



These include Mepe, Mepe-Degorme, Mepe-Tedzikope, Battor, Battor-Dugame, Battoor Abilordzor, Aveyime, Aveyime Ananekope, Ayibor Manya Vortuamekope, Manya Losukope, Sikor Agbetikpo, and Blabotikope, among others.



Dr Kwabena Omari Yeboah, the Medical Director of VRA Hospitals, led the team for the three-day programme, highlighting VRA's commitment to providing essential services to the affected communities.



Last year, VRA provided shelter, food, and welfare services for flood victims, and this dental health screening is a continuation of those efforts.

Dr Yeboah emphasized the importance of the programme, especially in areas like the North Tongu District, where there is no resident dentist.



He commended Smile 4 Ghana for partnering with VRA to provide these critical services to the affected population.



Smile 4 Ghana, a charitable NGO from the United Kingdom, provided dental surgeons and equipment for the programme, while VRA covered welfare services, accommodation, and other necessities. The dental team treated various conditions, including decayed teeth, retained roots, and gum diseases.



Dr George Brown, a dental surgeon and the leader of the Smile 4 Ghana team, stressed the need for oral health education in communities to improve oral hygiene practices. He also called on the Ghana Health Service to train more health workers to address the shortage of dental surgeons in the country.



Local officials, including Dr Felicia Akuribire, Acting Medical Director of the Battor Catholic Hospital, and Stephen Amegavi, Assemblyman for Tekpo — Manya Electoral Area, praised VRA and Smile 4 Ghana for their efforts. They highlighted the importance of regular dental screenings and education on oral health for the community.