Northern Region: Turmoil in NDC as party sacks election director

Aminu Mohammed Adam

Tensions within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Northern Region have escalated following the dismissal of Aminu Mohammed Adam as the election director.

Some regional NDC members petitioned the national functional executive committee in Accra, accusing Adam of abandoning his duties during the 2020 general elections, which they claim led to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) winning the Zabzugu constituency seat.

In response, the NDC’s functional executive committee directed the regional executives to replace Adam based on recommendations from the conflict resolution directorate.



Read full article