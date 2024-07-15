Nothing would give me more honour or pleasure than if one day, historians describe me as 'Education President' – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reaffirmed his commitment to making education central to Ghana's national development during his speech at Valley View University, where he received his fifth honorary doctorate on July 14, 2024.

He highlighted significant achievements in the education sector, including the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy, which has enabled over five million students to pursue secondary education.



He further stated that his administration has invested GH¢12.88 billion in education, enhancing infrastructure, teacher training, and digital tools.

“Nothing would give me more honor or more pleasure than if, one day, Ghana’s historians were to describe me as the Education President,” President Akufo-Addo declared.



