Nothing wrong with Bawumia visiting Wulormor’s Shrine – US-based Professor

Professor Kwabena Ofori-Attah of Central State University in Ohio, USA, has defended Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's visit to the Wulormor Shrine, stating there is nothing inappropriate about it.

On Okay FM’s Egyaso Gyaso, Ofori-Attah criticized the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for attacking Dr. Bawumia amid the NPP’s strong electoral position.



He argued that as Vice President and potential President, Dr. Bawumia should engage with all communities.

The visit, part of Dr. Bawumia’s campaign, sparked debate over his Muslim faith versus his participation in traditional practices, with some questioning his loyalty and others praising his religious tolerance.



