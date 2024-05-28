November deadline for completion of La General Hospital OPD unlikely due to onset of rains – Project manager

The Health Ministry is aware of the labor issues.

Source: 3news

Bad weather and labor shortages are likely to delay the completion of phase one of the La General Hospital Redevelopment Project.

Despite government assurances that the Out-Patient Department (OPD) would be finished by November, work has stalled due to heavy rains and inadequate pay.



Workers are paid GHC50 daily instead of the promised GHC120, leading many to quit.

Site visits revealed idle workers due to rain. The 164-bed facility includes an OPD, staff accommodation, an oxygen plant, a services building, a mortuary, and a car park.



