Nsawam market women lament low patronage

Menu ›
News
Fri, 31 May 2024 Source: happyghana.com
Market women in Nsawam, Eastern Region, have reported a significant decline in sales, blaming economic hardship for reduced consumer spending.
Speaking to Happy 98.9FM’s Happy on Wheel show, some traders lament that they now sell only a fraction of their stock, severely impacting their livelihoods.
They urge the government and stakeholders to introduce initiatives to boost sales and support their businesses.
Read full article
Source: happyghana.com