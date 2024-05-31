Nsawam market women lament low patronage

They urge the government and stakeholders to introduce initiatives to boost sales

Market women in Nsawam, Eastern Region, have reported a significant decline in sales, blaming economic hardship for reduced consumer spending.

Speaking to Happy 98.9FM’s Happy on Wheel show, some traders lament that they now sell only a fraction of their stock, severely impacting their livelihoods.

They urge the government and stakeholders to introduce initiatives to boost sales and support their businesses.



