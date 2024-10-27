News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Nsobila Freda Amisonga leads breast cancer screening in Talensi

IMG 20241027 084407 Nsobila Freda Amisonga

Sun, 27 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

On October 12 and 16, Miss Upper East Ghana 2024 contestant Nsobila Freda Amisonga organized free breast cancer screenings at Talensi District Hospital and Winkongo Health Center in the Upper East Region.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live