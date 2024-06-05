Nuclear Power Ghana signs framework agreement with Chinese company for construction of a reactor

An artist's impression of the nuclear power plant

Dr. Stephen Yamoah, Executive Director of Nuclear Power Ghana (NPG), has emphasized the importance of nuclear energy in resolving Ghana's erratic power supply situation.

NPG is working to construct a nuclear power plant, with agreements signed with international partners like CNNC Overseas Limited and the US.



These agreements are aimed to establish a Regional Welding Certification Programme and a NuScale Exploration Centre in Ghana.

The media has a crucial role in promoting nuclear power as a clean, safe, and reliable energy source. Journalists are being trained to facilitate discussions and debates on nuclear power to garner public support.



