Nungua Mantse elected President of Greater Accra Regional House

Nungua73986144 Both leaders took the oath of office and oath of secrecy

Fri, 25 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs (GARHC) has elected Nungua Mantse, Oboade Notse King Professor Odaifio Welentsi III, as its new President.

