Nurses' protest called off as government agrees to review verification fee

The Ghana Nurses and Midwives Association are unhappy about the increase of nursing verification fee

The Ghana Nurses and Midwives Association has decided to cancel its planned protest after the government pledge to review the verification fee imposed on nurses.

Last week, the Association had announced its intention to strike following the Nurses and Midwifery Council's sharp increase in the nursing verification fee from GH¢500 to GH¢3,000.



After a meeting with officials from the Ministry of Health, the President of the Ghana Nurses and Midwives Association, Perpetual Ofori Ampofo, informed reporters that an agreement had been reached to reconsider the fee.

"The important thing is that this meeting has had an understanding that there is a need to reduce the fee," she said.



"All parties understand this clearly, and that is good for us. And it will be left with the ultimate entity which is Parliament to give approval for any new fee that is reached in terms of how the discussions go at the board level," she added.