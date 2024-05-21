Nursing and Midwifery Council to implement new fees starting tomorrow

Philomina A. N. Woolley, Acting Registrar for N&MC

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (N&MC) will implement new fees starting tomorrow, affecting various services such as foreign verification, examination fees, and other related charges.

These changes will also apply to the acquisition and renewal of personal identification numbers (PINs), registration and licensing, and accreditation for training institutions.



However, the council has clarified that the fee for foreign verification will remain at GH¢550, despite an earlier decision in March to increase it to GH¢3,000.



This significant increase is still under review and has not been finalized.



The Governing Board of the council issued a statement on March 15 confirming the implementation of the newly approved fees, except for the foreign verification fee.

The council assured the public that it is committed to maintaining high standards in nursing and midwifery training and practices. This commitment is reflected in the careful consideration of fee adjustments to ensure the best outcomes for the public.



The decision to implement new fees comes after the N&MC suspended newly approved fees, including the substantial increase in foreign verification costs, which had initially risen from GH¢550 to GH¢3,000. This suspension followed discussions with stakeholders who raised concerns about the drastic fee hikes.



Meanwhile, the Daily Graphic revealed that the council had not revised its fees for many years, leading to the current adjustments.



However, the sudden increase in verification fees led to backlash from some members, prompting the council to reconsider and review the proposed changes before implementing them.