O’Reilly Murder: Family of deceased student chase out GES Boss, Headteacher

The family of Edward Borketey Sackey, a murdered O'Reilly Senior High School student, expelled Ghana Education Service (GES) officials, including Director General Dr. Eric Nkansah, during a condolence visit.

The family was dissatisfied with GES's assurances of justice and demanded a more substantial response. The visit, which included heated exchanges, ended inconclusively.



The family has given the school two weeks to provide a satisfactory update or face legal action.

Sackey was killed by a fellow student over a minor dispute, and the suspect is currently in police custody.



