News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

O’Reilly Murder: Family of deceased student chase out GES Boss, Headteacher

GESbossScreenshot 2024 09 05 123431.png The family was dissatisfied with GES's assurances of justice

Thu, 5 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The family of Edward Borketey Sackey, a murdered O'Reilly Senior High School student, expelled Ghana Education Service (GES) officials, including Director General Dr. Eric Nkansah, during a condolence visit.

The family was dissatisfied with GES's assurances of justice and demanded a more substantial response. The visit, which included heated exchanges, ended inconclusively.

The family has given the school two weeks to provide a satisfactory update or face legal action.

Sackey was killed by a fellow student over a minor dispute, and the suspect is currently in police custody.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com