OLA Girls: Samira Bawumia cuts sod for construction of 700-bed dormitory

OLA Girls- SOD cutting by Second Lady

Source: GNA

Mrs. Samira Bawumia, Wife of the Vice President, at the weekend, cut the sod for the construction of a 700-bed ultramodern dormitory block for the OLA

Girls Senior High School in Ho.



The project comes at a time when the A-list school is facing numerous infrastructure challenges.



The facility is being spearheaded by the Past OLA Girls Association (POGA) as a legacy project to mark the school’s 70th Anniversary.



Mrs. Bawumia commended POGA for its commitment to ensuring the comfort of the students and promised to support its efforts to position the school as a center of empowerment for the girl-child.



The groundbreaking ceremony was witnessed by Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, and Dr. Edem Sabah Welbeck, the Global President of POGA, among other dignitaries.



Dr. Dela Mawutor, the Third Vice President of the Association, who heads Public Relations, told the Ghana News Agency that the dormitory would be a four-story block with all the ancillary facilities.

She said the facility, named the ultra-modern “POGA Legacy Project,” was estimated to cost 14 million cedis and construction would start immediately and called on all to lend their support.



She said the facility was expected to become a standard residence befitting the school’s reputation, and funds were raised at the event to support its realisation.



Madam Benedicta Agbezudor, the Head Mistress of the school, mentioned the numerous challenges, including staff deficit, limited student accommodation, classrooms, and dining space.



Currently, there were only five security officers and 16 kitchen staff for the over 4,000 students, which should be addressed, she said, and called for at least 2,000 sets of furniture and the renovation and equipping of its laboratory.



Mrs. Gina Blay, Ghana’s Ambassador to Germany, an old student, chaired the ceremony and encouraged the alumni to support the school and unite with a shared vision to help equip the students to realize their full potential.