OSP Airbus Report: 'Stay within your boundaries' - Prof. Smart Sarpong tells Kissi Agyebeng

Prof. Smart Sarpong and Kissi Agyebeng

Professor Smart Sarpong has advised Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng to avoid acting as a judge in cases handled by his office.

Discussing the Special Prosecutor's report on the Airbus scandal, Sarpong questioned Agyebeng's conclusion that exonerated former President John Dramani Mahama, despite acknowledging him as "Government Official 1" in international investigations.



The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) found no evidence of corruption by Mahama in the Airbus deal, leading to the case's closure.

Sarpong urged the Special Prosecutor to focus on establishing cases and leave verdicts to the courts.



