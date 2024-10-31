OSP probes GRA, Tata scandal

Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has agreed to investigate a petition from journalist Samuel Nii Narku Dowuona regarding a potentially fraudulent contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Tata/IPMC Consulting Services.

Dowuona alleges the contract for an Integrated Tax Administration System was awarded without proper bidding, bypassing Axon Information Systems, which had successfully managed a similar system.



He has called for a freeze on payments to Tata until the investigation is complete, highlighting concerns over transparency in public procurement processes.

The OSP's investigation could impact future government contracts in Ghana.



