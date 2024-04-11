OSP started investigating Scholarship Secretariat in July 2023 – Kissi Agyebeng

Kissi Agyebeng

Kissi Agyebeng, the Special Prosecutor, has disclosed an ongoing probe into the operations of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat since July 2023.

He made this known in a letter dated April 10, 2024, which was in response to a petition by, Osman Abdulai Ayariga, an executive of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to investigate the alleged corruption at the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat.



“The office of the Special Prosecutor commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat circa July 2023. The investigation is active and ongoing," Agyebeng stated.



This follows an exposé by the Fourth Estate that has drawn attention to the Scholarship Secretariat's practices granting funds to individuals from affluent backgrounds, contrary to the Secretariat's mandate to support financially disadvantaged yet academically promising students.

