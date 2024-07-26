Obama endorses Kamala Harris for president

Kamala Harris and Barack Obama have known each other for 20 years

Source: BBC

Barack Obama has endorsed Vice-President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic presidential nominee, ending days of speculation over whether he would support her.

Former President Obama and ex-First Lady Michelle Obama said in a joint statement that they believe Ms Harris has the "vision, the character, and the strength that this critical moment demands".



Mr Obama was reportedly among more than 100 prominent Democrats Ms Harris spoke to after President Joe Biden announced last Sunday he was dropping out of the race.

In a statement at the time, Mr Obama praised Mr Biden's exit, but stopped short of endorsing Ms Harris.



