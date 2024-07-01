Obiri Boahen: No God-fearing Person Will Vote for Mahama

In a recent interview, former deputy general secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen, has strongly criticized NDC flagbearer John Mahama, asserting that no God-fearing individual would vote for him in the upcoming elections.
Boahen emphasized his familiarity with Mahama's track record and compared him unfavorably to NPP's Dr. Bawumia, whom he described as a "tried and tested" leader.
Boahen highlighted Bawumia's endorsement by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his humility as evidence of his suitability over Mahama, warning voters against bringing the NDC back to power, which he deemed an unforgivable mistake.
Read full article
- Mahama hates Free SHS; He'll cancel it if you vote for him - Nana B warns Ghanaians
- 2024 elections: NPP depending on two regions but NDC has the whole country – Fifi Kwetey
- NAPO has never been Dr. Bawumia’s preferred candidate – Jonathan Asante Otchere
- Election 2024: NDC appears wobbly – Adu Asare
- Afenyo-Markin: Majority caucus fully supports NAPO as Bawumia’s running mate
- Read all related articles