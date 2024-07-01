Obiri Boahen: No God-fearing Person Will Vote for Mahama

Nana Obiri Boahen

In a recent interview, former deputy general secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen, has strongly criticized NDC flagbearer John Mahama, asserting that no God-fearing individual would vote for him in the upcoming elections.

Boahen emphasized his familiarity with Mahama's track record and compared him unfavorably to NPP's Dr. Bawumia, whom he described as a "tried and tested" leader.

Boahen highlighted Bawumia's endorsement by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his humility as evidence of his suitability over Mahama, warning voters against bringing the NDC back to power, which he deemed an unforgivable mistake.



Read full article