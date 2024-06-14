Obiri Boahen calls for well-armed military, police at polling stations

He criticized desperate politicians for compromising peace

Source: GNA

Former NPP Deputy General Secretary Nana Obiri Boahen has urged President Akufo-Addo to deploy fully armed military and police at election hotspots on December 7, 2024.

He believes this will ensure a peaceful and violence-free election.



Boahen emphasized the importance of security forces disciplining troublemakers to maintain peace and stability.

He criticized desperate politicians for compromising peace, warning against political turmoil.



Acknowledging economic challenges, Boahen expressed confidence that the next NPP government, under Dr. Bawumia, would stabilize and improve the nation's economic situation.



