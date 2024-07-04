Obuasi: ECG cable thief arrested

Efforts are ongoing to recover the stolen cables from the unidentified scrap dealer

Police in Obuasi, Ashanti Region, have arrested Abdullai Mohammed for allegedly stealing cables from the Electricity Company of Ghana.

A police report revealed that Mohammed was caught in the act by a witness named Sarpong, who was offered a bribe of GHS 150 and a phone for his silence.



Mohammed later sold the cables to a scrap dealer and forcibly reclaimed his phone from Sarpong.

Angered by Mohammed's actions, Sarpong reported the incident to the police, leading to Mohammed's arrest. Efforts are ongoing to recover the stolen cables from the unidentified scrap dealer.



