October 18 deadline set for completing passport applications, Ministry warns

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced a firm deadline of October 18, 2024, for all passport applicants who made payments before April 1, 2024, to complete their biometric data at the designated Passport Application Centres (PACs).

After this date, applications submitted under the previous fee structure of GH¢100.00 and GH¢150.00 will no longer be valid if biometric information has not been captured.



In a public statement, the Ministry urged applicants to act promptly to ensure their applications remain valid. Those who have already paid but not completed the biometric process are advised to visit their PACs before the deadline to avoid any complications.

The deadline follows the Ministry's announcement in April 2024 of increased passport processing fees. The cost of an expedited 48-page passport booklet has risen to GH¢800, while the expedited 32-page booklet now costs GH¢700. Standard applications are priced at GH¢500 for a 32-page booklet and GH¢644 for a 48-page booklet.



Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey explained the necessity of the fee adjustment last year in Parliament, citing unsustainable government subsidies on passport production. "Ghanaians pay just about GH¢100 for a passport, yet to produce one passport booklet costs GH¢400, meaning the government has to subsidize GH¢300 per passport. This is not sustainable," she said.



