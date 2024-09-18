News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

October 18 deadline set for completing passport applications, Ministry warns

Passport Low Patronage.png The Ministry urged applicants to act promptly to ensure their applications remain valid

Wed, 18 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced a firm deadline of October 18, 2024, for all passport applicants who made payments before April 1, 2024, to complete their biometric data at the designated Passport Application Centres (PACs).

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live