Odeneho Kwadaso Artisans petition Otumfuo over their acquired land

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Asantehene 696x522 Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Wed, 23 Oct 2024 Source: The Chronicle

Artisans in Odeneho Kwadaso, Kumasi, have called on Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to intervene in a land dispute affecting their work.

They claim to have legally acquired the land, but certain individuals are obstructing their activities, allegedly using connections with NADMO and the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).

At a press conference, Mr. James Opoku, CEO of Lion King Engineering Company, urged the Asantehene and city authorities to protect the land, emphasizing its importance for training youth in technical and vocational education (TVET) to combat unemployment.

Source: The Chronicle