News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Odike lauds Alan K’s leadership credentials; describes him as a ‘genius’

Odike At Alan.png Akwasi Addai Odike

Tue, 25 Jun 2024 Source: angelonline.com.gh

Akwasi Addai Odike, the founder of the United Front Party, has praised Alan Kyerematen for his expertise in business and his contributions to global economies.

He also commended Kyerematen's initiatives such as bringing the AfCFTA headquarters to Ghana and the "One District, One Factory" concept.

Odike expressed confidence in Kyerematen's leadership potential and predicted that he would lead the country to true independence.

Read full article

Source: angelonline.com.gh
Related Articles: