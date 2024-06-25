Odike lauds Alan K’s leadership credentials; describes him as a ‘genius’

Akwasi Addai Odike

Akwasi Addai Odike, the founder of the United Front Party, has praised Alan Kyerematen for his expertise in business and his contributions to global economies.

He also commended Kyerematen's initiatives such as bringing the AfCFTA headquarters to Ghana and the "One District, One Factory" concept.

Odike expressed confidence in Kyerematen's leadership potential and predicted that he would lead the country to true independence.



