News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Officials and residents of Ayawaso East reject Minister's directive on land dispute

Korsah Mensah Addj.png Martin Adjei Mensah-Korsah, Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development

Tue, 11 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Officials of the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly, along with community leaders and residents, have strongly opposed a directive issued by the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development regarding a disputed land.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live