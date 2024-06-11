Officials and residents of Ayawaso East reject Minister's directive on land dispute

Officials of the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly, along with community leaders and residents, have strongly opposed a directive issued by the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development regarding a disputed land.

They argue that the Minister's directive goes against the Legislative Instrument (LI) that established the Ayawaso East and Ayawaso North Assemblies, potentially escalating tensions between the two.



During a media briefing in Accra, leaders of the Ayawaso East Assembly and opinion leaders highlighted that the Ayawaso East and Ayawaso North were part of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly until the year 2017 when they became separate entities.



They emphasized that a specific LI delineates the boundaries between the two assemblies, with the Kanda Highway serving as the dividing line.

The Assembly Member for Nima 441 stated that historically and legally, the disputed area has been under the jurisdiction of Ayawaso East, as defined by the Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 1615.



The group expressed concern that the Minister's decision to assign the disputed land to Ayawaso North may be influenced by political alliances, urging the Minister to withdraw the directive to avoid potential conflicts between the communities.



