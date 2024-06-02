News

Ofosu-Ampofo to open defence on June 20 in leaked tape case

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo?resize=799%2C533&ssl=1 Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

Sun, 2 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former NDC Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo will begin his defense on June 20, 2024, in a case where he and another individual are accused of inciting violence in a leaked audio tape, Graphic Online reports.

The court, led by Justice Samuel Asiedu, granted Ofosu-Ampofo's request for more time due to health issues from a long flight.

His lawyer, Tony Lithur, explained that Ofosu-Ampofo's swollen leg impaired his preparation for the hearing. The prosecution agreed to the two-week extension.

Ofosu-Ampofo and the former Deputy National Communication Officer face charges related to a 2019 meeting where they allegedly planned violence against Electoral Commission and National Peace Council leaders.

