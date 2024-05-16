Okaikoi North: NDC alleges arrest of armed NPP bandits at registration centre

Sammy Gyamfi accused senior NPP officials of attempting to secure bail for them

Read Sammy Gyamfi's full Facebook post below:



Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi Writes:



LAWYER SAMMY GYAMFI WRITES ON HIS FACEBOOK WALL

Earlier this morning, about twenty (20) armed bandits belonging to the ruling NPP were arrested at the registration centre in the Okaikoi North Constituency by the anti-robbery unit of the Ghana Police Service.



Some of the items retrieved from these bandits included live ammunitions, cutlasses and other weapons.



The thugs were arrested while they were publicly smoking marijuana behind the district court near the voters’ registration centre.



Yesterday, these same NPP bandits attacked the office of the sitting MP, Hon. Theresa Awuni and inflicted serious injuries on some innocent voter registrants.



Sources from the Police regional command have hinted us that some senior NPP officials are at the Police Station trying to secure bail for these hoodlums.

Some of the men arrested are on the police wanted list for offences ranging from robbery to murder.



Why has the Police Service not issued a statement on this incident like they did in the case of Hon. Collins Dauda?



Is somebody planning to coverup this serious issue?



Well, we are watching keenly to see how this issue will be handled.