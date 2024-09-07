News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Okaikwei North NDC boys on the run after vandalising billboards of Ama Dokua

NanaamaScreenshot 2024 09 07 125615.png The situation has raised concerns about escalating violence ahead of the December elections

Sat, 7 Sep 2024 Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Tensions are rising in Okaikwei North, Accra, as NPP supporters accuse the NDC of vandalizing campaign materials of Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, the NPP's parliamentary candidate.

Youth, allegedly aligned with the NDC, were filmed destroying NPP billboards and posters, prompting outrage.

The NPP blames Theresa Awuni, the NDC candidate, and youth organizer Libya for orchestrating the attack.

After the incident was reported to Tesano police, a confrontation ensued, with Libya allegedly mobilizing a group to prevent arrests.

The situation has raised concerns about escalating violence ahead of the December elections.

Read full article

Source: www.asaaseradio.com