Okatakyie Afrifa sends a strong message to Dr Kwaku Oteng

OtengScreenshot 2024 10 17 152820.png Afrifa is determined to speak out against galamsey

Thu, 17 Oct 2024 Source: GH Page

Okatakyie Afrifa has revealed that his boss, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, instructed him to stop discussing illegal mining (galamsey) on Angel FM, warning that the topic could lead to problems.

However, Afrifa feels morally obligated to continue addressing the environmental destruction and public health issues caused by galamsey.

He likened the situation to the potential harm Dr. Oteng could face if students at his educational complex were affected.

Despite the directive, Afrifa is determined to speak out against galamsey, emphasizing his commitment to the issue.

Source: GH Page