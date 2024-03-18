Okoe-Boye urges investment in women's health and empowerment

Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, Minister of Health designate

Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, the Minister of Health designate, has urged for a concerted effort to invest in women, recognizing their pivotal role in shaping a prosperous nation for future generations.

He particularly emphasized the importance of prioritizing women's health and well-being, highlighting the National Health Insurance Authority's (NHIA) dedication to this cause.



Speaking at a workshop organized by the B-Heck Africa Non-Governmental Organizations Alliance in Accra, Dr. Okoe-Boye reiterated his unwavering support for initiatives aimed at enhancing women's health and empowerment.



He emphasized the need for continuous strides in bridging gender disparities in various spheres of life and inspiring the next generation to contribute meaningfully to national development.



The workshop, held at the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel, was themed "Empowering Corporate Africa on Legal and Health Rights to Serve as a Public Health and Safety Advocate." It aimed to underscore the critical significance of investing in women's healthcare, promoting their rights, economic empowerment, education, and overall development within corporate environments.

Attended by representatives from public and private institutions including the NHIA, Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), National Lottery Authority (NLA), Ghana Gas, and National Petroleum Authority (NPA), among others, the event facilitated discussions on both the challenges and triumphs associated with corporate responsibilities.



Dr. Okoe-Boye praised the organizers and civil society groups for their efforts in positioning the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) as a leading healthcare model in sub-Saharan Africa.



He expressed enthusiasm for participating in such collaborative initiatives aimed at advancing women's health and rights.