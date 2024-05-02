Okuapehene condemns illicit sale of stool lands in Okuapeman

Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III

The Okuapehene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, has strongly denounced the illegal sale of stool lands within Okuapeman, warning against engaging in such transactions without proper approval from Stool authorities.

The statement was made during the fifth Awukudae observation at the Okuapehene’s Palace in Akropong in the Eastern Region.



The practice of unlawfully selling stool lands to unsuspecting buyers has been ongoing for years, causing injustice to the Stool and the community.



In response, the Okuapehene has pledged to crack down on this illegal activity and impose punitive measures on offenders.



A list of lands affiliated with the Okuapehene’s stool has been presented for proper consideration before any transactions. These lands include Adampranya land, Adwowa Ahemase land, the land of the capital Akropong and its outskirts, and many others.

“The general public is hereby cautioned against engaging in transactions involving these lands without the requisite approval from the Stool authorities, as doing so may result in the loss of property or land ownership due to the illegal nature of the purchase,” the Oseadeyo stated.



Since assuming the stool as Okuapehene in 2020, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III has consistently implemented measures aimed at advancing Okuapemman towards a future marked by development and prosperity.



One such measure is the Akuapem Customary Land Secretariat, which has been launched and is in the process of being set up to curb all illegalities related to land sale and purchase in Okuapeman.