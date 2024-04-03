Okudzeto Ablakwa exposes GH¢2.6bn deals in Ghana's health sector

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has raised concerns regarding the government's allocation of funds in the health sector, particularly focusing on what he perceives as questionable digitalization projects.

Taking to social media on April 3, Mr. Ablakwa expressed dismay over the reported GH¢2.67 billion expenditure on these initiatives, contrasting it with widespread reports of inadequacies in health facilities nationwide.



He questioned the government's priorities, emphasizing the need to redirect resources towards addressing pressing issues within the sector rather than investing in projects of uncertain value.



In his post on social media, Okudzeto Ablakwa wrote:



As a Member of Parliament, I have been compelled to rely on my external network to equip hospitals and establish a surgical block in my beloved constituency," he stated.



With this shambolic state of health care in Ghana, one wonders why the current Akufo-Addo/Bawumia-led government will ignore the priorities begging for urgent solutions, and rather be fixated on dubious, duplicative and deadly so-called digitalization initiatives at a heartless cost of GHS2.67billion?

To our utter shock, the National Health Insurance Authority has submitted a 2024 allocation formula to Parliament which mindlessly and unpatriotically prioritizes the following:



1. Biometric ID Cards and Authentication System — GHS405.74million (this is despite the billions we have already spent on Ghana Cards)



2. Management Information System — GHS343.92million



3. Capturing of Claims Data — GHS112million



4. Ministry of Health (Health Provider - E-Health Solution) — GHS80million

5. Claims Processing Centres and E-Claims — GHS76million



6. Archival System and Document Management— GHS38.58million



7. Telecare Services Platform — GHS30million



8. Transfer of Data from NIA GHS10million



9. E-Pharmacy — GHS11million