Okudzeto Ablakwa presses police involvement in Rev Victor Kusi Boateng's passport scandal

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament (MP) representing North Tongu, has declared his intention to engage the Ghana Police Service (GPS) regarding the controversy surrounding Rev Victor Kusi Boateng's diplomatic passport.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, addressed the issue in parliament, asserting that Rev Victor Kusi Boateng, also known as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, was issued a diplomatic passport due to his involvement in essential government duties abroad.



During parliamentary proceedings, Minister Botchwey clarified that the decision to issue the diplomatic passport under the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi was based on valid documentation, including his previous ordinary passport bearing the same name.



However, Mr. Ablakwa affirmed that the Minister's statement validated his prior investigations and pledged to involve law enforcement, expressing disappointment in the Police's handling of complaints from Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) regarding the matter.

Speaking on Citi FM's evening news, Mr Ablakwa stated, “I will certainly be bringing in the police and I am surprised that despite other petitions to the police from CSOs. I remember ACEPA many months ago filed a complaint with the GPS, they are pretending they haven’t seen that complaint. We shouldn’t have two spheres of laws and two spheres of rules for Ghanaians.



“So if you are prominent as the Foreign Minister said today and you have tied your proximity to those in power. You are the Vice President’s friend, you are the President’s advisor or spiritual consultant you can do anything and get away with it.



“What kind of society are we building? We make nonsense of the rule of law when we do these things. So certainly expect that I will be renewing the complaint with the police service.”